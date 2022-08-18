Deshaun Watson: I’m looking forward to moving forward with my career

Getty Images

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said today that he’s satisfied with the settlement that allows him to serve an 11-game suspension and then play the final six games of this season.

“I’m looking forward to just moving forward with my career and being able to get back on the field as soon as possible. That’s the plan, to continue to grow as a person, an individual, and keep moving forward,” Watson said.

Watson said he left the settlement talks, which resulted in his suspension being increased from six games to 11 games, to others.

“I’m not sure. That was the legal side and what the NFLPA did,” Watson said.

Still, Watson has not admitted to any kind of wrongdoing.

“I’ve always stood on my innocence and always said I’ve never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone,” Watson said. “I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence.”

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have stated that Watson is “remorseful,” but he has continued to insist that he did not sexually assault any of the two dozen women who accused him, which suggests that he actually feels no remorse and feels he has nothing to be remorseful about.