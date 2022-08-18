Deshaun Watson: I’m looking forward to moving forward with my career

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson said today that he’s satisfied with the settlement that allows him to serve an 11-game suspension and then play the final six games of this season.

“I’m looking forward to just moving forward with my career and being able to get back on the field as soon as possible. That’s the plan, to continue to grow as a person, an individual, and keep moving forward,” Watson said.

Watson said he left the settlement talks, which resulted in his suspension being increased from six games to 11 games, to others.

“I’m not sure. That was the legal side and what the NFLPA did,” Watson said.

Still, Watson has not admitted to any kind of wrongdoing.

“I’ve always stood on my innocence and always said I’ve never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone,” Watson said. “I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence.”

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have stated that Watson is “remorseful,” but he has continued to insist that he did not sexually assault any of the two dozen women who accused him, which suggests that he actually feels no remorse and feels he has nothing to be remorseful about.

19 responses to “Deshaun Watson: I’m looking forward to moving forward with my career

  3. He was suspended for 4 of 20+ accusations now the league should go after him for the remaining sexual assaults.

  4. What a disgrace! If they think what Jacksonville fans chanted in a preseason game was bad wait until game 1 in Houston! That`s not want you should want for your fans or sponsors.

  5. Mickey Mouse trial they had based on circumstantial evidence.

    The NFL had the chance to suspend him indefinitely but settled at 11 games? Really?

    So you really want me to believe he committed sexual assault when two grand juries declined to indict after looking at ALL the accusations and evidence (or lack thereof)?

    But the NFL looked at just 4 and said “yep, he committed nonviolent sexual assault”?

    This was all a ruse when it first broke. And it still is moreso.

  7. NFL punishment has never been about right and wrong. It is all about what will keep the fan-base and the advertisers happy. Period. Right and wrong aren’t even considered.

  9. The NFL sure does know how to monetize the situation with him coming back to face his former team first while acting concerned.

  10. “I’ve always stood on my innocence and always said I’ve never assaulted anyone or disrespected anyone,” Watson said. “I’m going to continue to stand on my innocence.” So much for last week’s “impacted” pseudo-apology. I guess that was for running into someone else’s shopping cart while turning the corner at a supermarket. If folks are upset about this poor excuse for a punishment, get in touch with the leagues corporate partners and broadcast sponsors.

  11. So in a game of who blinks first between Watson and the NFL, the NFL caved. Was the league afraid of the potential appeal in a non-kangaroo court if a year long suspension was imposed?

  14. He’s remorseful that he put HIMSELF in this position. He still doesn’t give a crap about the women he assaulted and disrespected. He said it in his “apology” last week.
    “The decisions that I made in my life that put me in this position I would definitely like to have back”

  15. Caving to a sexual predator is not a good look for the NFL. The NFL has shown once again that no matter what a player does to a woman they will always have the player’s back in the end. In today’s world, there are a ton of other entertainment choices. I for one am done with watching the NFL.

  16. Hopefully he gets booed unmercifully whenever he goes out, dinner, a club, a movie, the beach!

  17. The guy’s a scumbag, but I’m not gonna jump on the outrage bandwagon. I can get over the light punishment, but since he has shown zero contrition, I really, really hope NFL fans never forget what this guy did and don’t end up worshipping him after some time passes. He doesn’t deserve it if he won’t even really apologize.

  18. I wonder if the 30 masseuse women are looking forward to moving forward with their careers?

