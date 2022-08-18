Deshaun Watson returns for Week 12, at Houston Texans

Posted by Mike Florio on August 18, 2022, 12:09 PM EDT
Getty Images

With Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games to start the 2022 season, he’ll make his return in the twelfth game.

That happens to be in Week 13. Against the Texans. In Houston.

It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games and 12. But Watson’s debut will be big news whenever it happens.

Watson, a first-round pick of the Texans in 2017, was traded to Cleveland earlier this year. The Texans paid him $10 million to not play in 2021, as they tried to find a trade partner. Per the agreement, Watson will be paying a $5 million fine — half of what he earned to not play last season.

He’ll miss, in all, games at Carolina, at home again the Jets and Steelers, at Atlanta, vs. the Chargers and Patriots, at Baltimore, vs. Cincinnati (a Monday night game), at Miami, at Buffalo, and vs. Tampa Bay.

He’ll be available for trips to Houston and Cincinnati, followed by home games against the Ravens and Saints. The season ends with road trips to Washington and Pittsburgh.

Permalink 28 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

28 responses to “Deshaun Watson returns for Week 12, at Houston Texans

  3. Yet again Goodell caves to the TV executives, who undoubtedly had significant interest in seeing Watson take the field against his old team, 24 sexual abuse allegations be damned. What a slap in the face to women.

  5. It is what it is. He will do his time and come back and eventually people will move on from all this. Whether you think he did something or not.

  6. Could the NFL be any slimier. Dragging this thing out for months so all it’s affiliates could make gazillions on covering this thing as the biggest story in sports. Then a couple weeks before kickoff announce his suspeion ends right before he gets to play the team that traded him to build another 15 weeks of nonsensical coverage.

  8. It is very suspicious he returns against his former team. Who picked this date, the NFL marketing folks?

  9. Always remember that actions speak louder than words, especially when Roger attempts to spin this as a tough suspension. Think of the lessons we teach our kids if/when they (or you) show up to the “Factory of Sadness” with a Watson jersey on & how that relates to the women in our lives. What an absolute joke of an organization & commissioner.

  10. That’s just a coincidence though, lol. Always about the bottom line and that’s all with the league.

  11. Anybody who thinks this wasn’t by design doesn’t look at the big picture. This will have a nationwide audience and only add to the drama.

  13. Thats a setup game if i’ve ever seen one. Slick move NFL win win with the fans bashing him and the tv ratings.

  14. His designated return is against his former team? Ratings motivated maybe?

    This alone tells me that the 4 cases the NFL took to the Judge were circumstantial at best. No force. No violence. No coercion.

    The NFL needed to look tough but they realized it was literally he said vs she saids. The NFL knew they could suspend him for a year but they negotiated?

    C’mon. If this isn’t an admission that he didn’t break the law, then I’m not sure what else to tell you.

    Nonviolent sexual assault would merit criminal charges. But two grand juries didn’t see enough to indict. And they looked at ALL the accusations and arrived at that conclusion.

    The NFL saw 4 and said “yep, he broke the law”. Okay.

  16. “ It’s somewhat amazing that the NFL relented in settlement talks, splitting the difference between 10 games and 12.”. The NFL all about justice until they see an opportunity for showmanship! It would have been nice to see a 1 game suspension for every victim that came forward… for their sake, not what’s best for the NFL and Deshaun.

  19. It’s kind of messed up that the NFL would align his return with a matchup again Houston. Ratings and money are really all they care about.

  20. Where are all the Feminist Groups on this? Seems a bit light for a serial offender, figured they’re go with the whole yr and negotiate from there! Either way at least he’s getting punished. Still can’t believe nothing is happening to the Texans, seems a bit naïve to think they didn’t know anything about their “Face of the franchise” QB being a creep! Oh well now we can move on to some actual FootBall!

  21. Not nearly enough. And the Haslams ought to be ostracized as well for structuring the deal the way they did.

  22. Such a Soap Opera, he had to come back for Houston right?
    Couldn’t give him 10? Couldn’t give him 12?

  25. This seems to be the way of the NFL head office. A lot of talk and at end no response. What kind of punishment is this, when the NFL continues to want us to believe they care about women and hiring women in the league. Reminds me of the military, first responders and police during the knee downs. Good enough to hold flag but disrespected during the National Anthem. What do you think the women feel today.

  26. This seems like it’s exactly what the league wanted all along; watson versus the texans will be huge for the ratings, and this punishes the texans for allowing his behavior from the start while also demonstrating that the league painted themselves into a corner and couldnt get out of it without agreeing to let him play this season. None of this really matters because Watson played terribly in the preseason and will continue to as the browns will continue to be duh browns

  28. I’m not going to claim I know the appropriate length for a suspension in this case. What I do know is that aligning it with “The Return” to the Texans is super-shady.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.