Deshaun Watson won’t play again in preseason

Deshaun Watson‘s 11-game suspension does not go into effect until the Browns cut their roster to 53 players, so he is free to practice for the rest of this month and play in the team’s final two preseason games if the Browns choose to put him on the field.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski gave an answer to that question during a press conference on Thursday. Stefanski said that Jacoby Brissett will start against the Eagles on Sunday and that Watson will not play at all in either of the final two games.

Stefanski said that the team is comfortable with their plan for the remainder of the preseason and that they have “a ton of trust” in Brissett’s ability to handle the job. Any move for another starting option would call that into question, but he’s the clear choice in Cleveland at the moment.

Watson will be eligible to return to the team for their Week 13 game against the Texans on December 4 and would be allowed back at practice after they face the Buccaneers the previous Sunday.