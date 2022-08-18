Eric Bieniemy: Skyy Moore works his tail off and he accepts coaching

USA TODAY Sports

In the 2022 iteration of Kansas City’s offense, one young player who is trying to make an immediate impact is receiver Skyy Moore.

The second-round pick caught 95 passes for 1,292 yards with 10 touchdowns in his final season at Western Michigan. And now he’s vying to become one of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ primary targets.

On Wednesday, offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy had plenty of positive things to say about the young receiver.

“He’s an outstanding person [and] he’s an outstanding player — and he’s just a kid that always wants to know what he can improve upon,” Bieniemy said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “First of all, I love watching him work because he’s going to work his tail off, and he accepts coaching. The thing that I love as well is that if he makes a mistake, he’s not a kid that’s going to repeat that same mistake; that’s the thing that’s impressive about him.

“And then he’s just having a good time. It’s like he’s playing PlayStation out there. He’s just out there having fun. It’s fun to watch him work — but on top of that, it’s fun to watch his growth process since Day 1.”

Moore caught all three of his targets for 23 yards in Kansas City’s preseason opener against Chicago last week. And he served as a kick and punt returner, adding to his versatility.