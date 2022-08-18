Frank Reich: Most starters won’t play preseason game against Lions

Posted by Myles Simmons on August 18, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills
Getty Images

Quarterback Matt Ryan played 19 snaps in the Colts’ preseason opener against the Bills last week.

That’s not going to be the case for Saturday’s matchup against the Lions.

After a couple of joint practices with Detroit, head coach Frank Reich said most of his team’s starters won’t play.

“There might be one or two exceptions to that to where we think we need to because of depth and how many guys have to play,” Reich said, via Mike Chappell of FOX 59 in Indianapolis. “But for the most part, the ones will not play.”

Reich added that with no Ryan, backup Nick Foles will play about a quarter. Sam Ehlinger will play for a quarter or quarter-and-a-half. And then fourth QB Jack Coan will finish the game.

The Colts will finish the preseason at home against the Buccaneers on Aug. 27.

Permalink 0 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.