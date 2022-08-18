George Fant on move to right tackle: Another hurdle in the road

Getty Images

George Fant‘s plans to be the starting left tackle for the Jets this season were upset by an injury to one of his teammates.

Mekhi Becton‘s season-ending knee injury led the team to sign Fant’s former Seahawks teammate Duane Brown and the Jets moved Fant to Becton’s old spot in order to keep the five-time Pro Bowler at his familiar place on the line. At a Thursday press conference, Fant shared his mental approach to the change in circumstances.

“Another hurdle in the road, just something I gotta do. . . . I only control what I can control and that’s to be the best right tackle I can be,” Fant said. “Sometimes you gotta take things head on and go play.”

Fant said it’s “not easy” to flip from one side of the line to the other, but said his experience playing on the right side in the past and the team’s scheme should keep the transition from being too difficult. He also deflected questions about what the move might mean for his contract negotiations — Fant is in the last year of his deal — by noting that’s the reason he has an agent.

While left tackles generally cash in at a higher level, Fant showed last year that he can handle that side and a strong season in 2022 at his new spot would still likely put him in a good place to talk about a contract with the Jets or anyone else.