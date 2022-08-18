Harrison Butker wants a shot at a 70-yard field goal

Getty Images

The longest field goal that Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker has ever hit was 58 yards, but he thinks there’s a lot more power in his leg.

Butker hit a 66-yard field goal during warmups at Soldier Field before last week’s preseason game and hitting one in a regular season game would tie Justin Tucker‘s record for the longest field goal in NFL history. Butker has set his sights on an even longer kick, however.

Butker said he “changed some technique stuff so I’m even more efficient” on field goal attempts and he thinks his kicks are traveling further than they have at any point in the past. That’s why he’d like a chance to kick a 70-yarder at some point this season.

“Yeah, definitely,” Butker said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “I mean, the conditions have to be right. It’s got to be warm, probably some wind at your back. . . . But I feel like I have the distance for it, definitely.”

The Chiefs will be looking to score touchdowns this season, but the right circumstances could arise for Butker to put his belief in his leg power to the test before the year is out.