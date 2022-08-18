Haslam: Did we give Deshaun Watson a second chance because he’s a star QB? Well, of course

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 18, 2022, 1:23 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns OTAs
As the Browns, Deshaun Watson and the NFL attempt to spin their way into getting the public to accept Watson’s 11-game suspension as a sufficient punishment for two dozen allegations of inappropriate actions toward female massage therapists, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam briefly let some candor slip.

Speaking today about why the Browns are standing by Watson and eager to hand him their starting quarterback job after the 11-game suspension ends, Haslam initially spoke about his belief in second chances.

“Is he never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be a part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself? That’s what we’re gonna do,” Haslam said.

But then Haslam acknowledged the obvious: This isn’t about Haslam’s support of second chances, it’s about Haslam’s desire to have a franchise quarterback.

“You can say that’s because he’s a star quarterback. Well, of course,” Haslam acknowledged.

And that’s ultimately what the Browns’ pursuit of Watson, their decision to pull off an enormous trade involving three first-round draft picks for Watson, and their decision to give Watson the biggest guaranteed contract in NFL history is all about: He’s a star quarterback, and the Browns are willing to overlook a lot to get a star quarterback. Of course.

33 responses to “Haslam: Did we give Deshaun Watson a second chance because he’s a star QB? Well, of course

  1. Honesty and second chances are rare in today’s disposable, cancel culture. Good for Haslam.

  3. A rare moment of candor. It would almost be refreshing if it all wasn’t so dirty.

  4. He’s a garbage time stat stuffer whose numbers are fool’s gold, not a star quarterback. The Russell Westbrook of the NFL.

  5. Football always wins out in this country. Don’t like it? Stop watching. Yeah, you won’t. Gripe all you want, the fans are the reason we give special treatment to these guys. As long as you watch, they will be on the field.

  6. The media have perfected the art of stoking the embers of tension in society. Harping on public opinion in ALL matters is akin to continuing the spirit of witch hunting.

  7. The Browns are disgusting I used to root for them when they weren’t playing Cincinnati just cuz I felt bad for their fans but now no I hope they lose every single game again

  8. Brissett for 12 games ? May need another younger QB, though Biscuit, Minshew or Darnold wont settle for backing up Watson.

  10. We read so many lies, so someone just shrugging and telling the truth like that is refreshing. And the fact is, now that he just put it right out there and buried the question, the matter is kind of over. Its like “next subject?”.

  11. “Honesty” and “Deshaun Watson” are terms that don’t belong in the same thought. Seriously?

  12. “Is he never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be a part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself? That’s what we’re gonna do,” Haslam said.

    —————

    Rehabilitation is an interesting point. I don’t think most people said he should never get a second chance, but is he really going to be rehabilitated after 11 missed games and a 5 million dollar fine? Does he understand why his behavior was predatory and creepy and will he stop doing that in the future? It didn’t sound like that when he was maintaining his innocence in his statement. I worry he doesn’t change at all and he just hides his behavior better until we find out at some point he’s mistreated more women.

  13. His designated return is against his former team? Ratings motivated maybe?

    This alone tells me that the 4 cases the NFL took to the Judge were circumstantial at best. No force. No violence. No coercion.

    The NFL needed to look tough but they realized it was literally he said vs she saids. The NFL knew they could suspend him for a year but they negotiated?

    C’mon. If this isn’t an admission that he didn’t break the law, then I’m not sure what else to tell you.

    Nonviolent sexual assault would merit criminal charges. But two grand juries didn’t see enough to indict. And they looked at ALL the accusations and arrived at that conclusion.

    The NFL saw 4 and said “yep, he broke the law”. Okay.

  15. Too bad there isn’t a way that the NFLPA can guarantee non-star players a second chance. Maybe in the next collective bargaining agreement they can negotiate something where owners are incentivized to give the other players another chance to do the right thing. It doesn’t have to stay the way it is.

  16. America 2022…. Sad when you have Millionaires and Billionaires that think this way.

  18. If Watson plays in week 13, it will have been 700 days since he last played in the NFL. Time served! Move on people.

  20. What’s the over/under on games played before Watson gets injured – 2.5? Players who sit out two years don’t usually handle NFL contact very well when they come back.

  21. “Is he never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be a part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself?
    ——————————————————————————————
    Being a part of society and rehabilitating himself are separate issues from playing in the NFL.

    His public statements seem like they were done as minimum gesture to cut a deal with the NFL. From the outside, he does not seem contrite, which I think would be needed for rehabilitation.

  22. As despicable as the whole situation is, Haslam has the sense to just tell it like it is instead of trying to spin it into something more palatable. Putting out some tripe about how the Browns value the feelings of the impacted victims and maybe throw some money at it just keeps the criticism coming. No doubt where the Browns values lie; it may be distasteful but it is honest I guess.

  26. That statement alone speaks volumes of not only the
    Cleveland Browns but the NFL as well.

  27. You can write all you want, no excuse is big enough to allow what Watson did and he will play this year.

  28. The real punishment will come from visiting stadiums. It will never die down. We will see how long he can stand the verbal abuse he will receive.

  30. At least that clown is honest about having low character requirements. I know he was unsavory.

  31. bengal4573 says:
    August 18, 2022 at 1:35 pm

    The Browns are disgusting I used to root for them when they weren’t playing Cincinnati just cuz I felt bad for their fans but now no I hope they lose every single game again

    ***************

    A Bengals fan talking like this is the epitome of hypocrisy.

  32. commonsensenowconsideredmisinformation says:
    August 18, 2022 at 1:44 pm
    He should be in prison
    =====================================
    Two grand juries, actual legal entities and not the NFL’s kangaroo court, disagree with you in that they would not even seek indictment.

  33. “Is he never supposed to play again? Is he never supposed to be a part of society? Does he get no chance to rehabilitate himself? That’s what we’re gonna do,” Haslam said.

    Interesting statement for someone that was not convicted of a crime in order to be rehabilitated. To quote Shawshank Redemption, “Rehabilitated? Well now let me see. You know, I don’t have any idea what that means” and in context, apparently neither does Haslam. But he would believe in a second chance since he keeps getting them and Watson is his latest perceived second chance…………..or third or fourth or fifth at a QB.

