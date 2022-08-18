Jackson Carman out with COVID-19

Getty Images

Bengals offensive lineman Jackson Carman‘s competition to hold onto his starting left guard job will have to wait. He tested positive for COVID-19, coach Zac Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN.

Carman and fourth-round draft choice Cordell Volson are locked in a battle for the starting job.

The Bengals list Carman atop the depth chart at the position, but Volson received first-team reps earlier this week. The snaps were evenly split in the first preseason game with Volson playing 34 and Carman 33.

Carman started six games last season after the Bengals made him a second-round choice, and he appeared in all 17 games.