Joe Burrow: When Jessie Bates’ business is over, we’ll welcome him back with open arms

Getty Images

The biggest story from Bengals training camp has been quarterback Joe Burrow‘s appendectomy.

But safety Jessie Bates, one of the team’s defensive leaders, has been absent for all of training camp. He hasn’t yet signed his franchise tender, so technically Bates is not under contract and isn’t subject to fines.

Bates attended the Bengals’ preseason opener last week, sitting in a suite. But there’s been no indication that he’s close to returning to the team.

When asked about Bates on Wednesday, Burrow said, “Jessie’s business is his business.”

“When he’s ready to come back, we’ll be excited to have him,” Burrow continued, via James rapier of SI.com. “Obviously,G a great player, great person, great friend. So when his business is over, we’ll welcome him back with open arms.”

Bates has been a key piece of Cincinnati’s defense since he entered the league as a second-round pick in 2018. Last season, he recorded 88 tackles for three tackles for loss, an interception, and four passes defensed in 15 games. He came up huge in the postseason, too, recording a pair of interceptions and six passes defensed in four games.