Kyle Shanahan on Trey Lance: He’s gotten a little better at everything

Getty Images

As second-year quarterback Trey Lance prepares for his first year as a starter, he’s making progress, according to his head coach.

“Trey’s done a good job,” coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters on Wednesday, following joint practices with the Vikings. “I thought he had a good day today and we’re in the middle of camp, so you have some good, some bad, but he’s getting better throughout the whole process.”

Shanahan was asked to explain how Lance has improved since his rookie year.

“Just being more consistent,” Shanahan said. “He gotten a little better at everything, which is what you need to do for a rookie coming in, especially the lack experience that Trey had. So you throw everything at him and sometimes he gets one down and then you go a bunch of new stuff and then that takes a step back. So that’s been the process here throughout all last year and coming into this year, just in every single area, the consistency of it, not having to take two steps back as much. As I keep saying, the more he plays, the more reps he gets, the better he’ll get.”

That’s what the 49ers need. They’ve gone all in with Lance, and all out with Jimmy Garoppolo. Durability will be a key for Lance. Effectiveness will be another. In 24 days, we’ll find out when the 49ers face the Bears in Chicago.