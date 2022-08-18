Luke Knox, college football player and brother of Bills’ Dawson Knox, dies at 22

Getty Images

Luke Knox, a college football player who is the brother of Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died at the age of 22.

Knox recently transferred from Ole Miss to Florida International University. FIU coach Mike MacIntyre announced Knox’s death today.

“Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox,” MacIntyre said in a statement. “I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember. He had a special way of making everyone around him feel comfortable and confident. Luke’s family is special to me and they will continually be in my heart and my prayers during this difficult time. On behalf of the entire FIU football family, I extend sincere condolences to Luke’s family and all who love him.”

No cause of death has been announced.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said the team will support the Knox family in any way it can.

“Our hearts go out to Dawson and his family at this time, and we’re right there with him and supporting him and his family,” McDermott said. “Just tragic news that I woke up to this morning. We love him and we support him and just unfortunate news this morning.”