Marcus Mariota doing all he can to help rookie QB Desmond Ridder prepare

Some veteran players say it’s not their job to help a rookie, especially a rookie who might take the veteran’s job. Marcus Mariota doesn’t see it that way.

Mariota, the Falcons’ starting quarterback, says he’s doing all he can to help rookie Desmond Ridder prepare, even if that makes Ridder more capable of pushing Mariota aside and becoming the Falcons’ starter.

“If you can help guys — especially the younger guys — out, it’s ultimately going to make your team better,” Mariota said, via ESPN. “So, I do whatever I can. I pass along as much information as I can to him, whatever he wants to absorb.”

Ridder said he sees Mariota as both a teammate and a coach and regularly goes to him with questions.

“When something’s not right and I know he’s been in that situation before and I just go and ask him, ‘OK, so Coach said this, how do we really want it?’” Ridder said. “He comes back and gives me an answer and just makes things run more smoothly.”

Both Mariota and Ridder looked good in the Falcons’ preseason debut. There’s no real quarterback competition in Atlanta right now, as Mariota will start Week One, but it’s possible that Ridder will take the job from Mariota at some point this season. If that’s what happens, Mariota sounds willing to accept it as what’s best for the team.