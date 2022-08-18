Mason Rudolph: Being No. 3 this week is no big deal

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin announced a change to the team’s quarterback rotation for this Saturday’s preseason game against the Jaguars.

Mitch Trubisky will start again, but first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the second quarterback into the game. Mason Rudolph had that spot for the opener, but Tomlin said they want to see Pickett in “varsity action” and know more about what they have with Rudolph.

Rudolph said that the change was “no big deal” and called himself ” ready to make the most of what I get” this week. He said that the Jaguars game is the center of his attention when asked about the possibility that his future could be with a different team.

“Those are all scenarios that I have no control over, so that’s not what my focus is on right now,” Rudolph said, via Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “My focus is on going down and put the finishing touches on this week, today’s practice and tomorrow’s walkthrough and getting to Jacksonville. So I have no idea.”

Acquiring Trubisky and Pickett sent a pretty clear message about where the Steelers were going at the quarterback position. That likely means the only real question is not if Rudolph leaves the Steelers, but when he moves on.