Mecole Hardman, Chris Jones could play this weekend

Getty Images

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive tackle Chris Jones left practice early on Wednesday because of injuries, but there doesn’t appear to be any serious concern about either player’s availability moving forward.

Head coach Andy Reid said at his press conference that Hardman, who injured his groin, and Jones, who is dealing with a back issue, are making progress. He said that neither player has been ruled out of this weekend’s preseason game against the Commanders, although one would imagine that any doubt they are 100 percent would lead to them taking the day off.

Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and tight end Blake Bell were also out of practice for the Chiefs on Thursday.

Smith-Schuster has missed several days of work, but Reid said there was optimism that he will be back on the practice field next week.