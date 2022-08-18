Report: Myles Garrett excused from practice to be with an ill family member

Getty Images

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett has missed this week for “personal reasons.” He remained away from the team Thursday during a joint practice with the Eagles.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Garrett back soon.

Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports Garrett left town to be by the side of a close family member who is gravely ill and whose condition has worsened.

“The Browns have given him all the time he needs,” Cabot writes.

Garrett will pick up where he left off when he returns as he looks to build on 2021. He had 16 sacks, 17 tackles for loss and 33 quarterback hits in earning first-team All-Pro honors for the second consecutive season and a trip to the Pro Bowl for the third time.