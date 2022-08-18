Robert Saleh: If Zach Wilson’s ready, he’ll be Week 1 starter

Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was in Los Angeles on Tuesday to have surgery on his injured meniscus and he’s already made his way back to New Jersey.

Wilson was at the team’s facility on Thursday and head coach Robert Saleh said that Wilson was in “good spirits” after the surgery. Saleh added that Wilson is eager to start a rehab schedule that is expected to run for several weeks.

The team’s first regular season game is a little more than three weeks away and no one has said anything definitive about the team’s plans for their game against the Ravens. Saleh did say that no one is going to push for the process to move any faster than necessary for Wilson to fully recover.

“It’s really going to be dictated by how he feels, and when he’s ready to go,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “We’re going to make sure we do right by him in terms of making sure he’s 100 percent healthy. Whenever that is, that’s when he’ll hit the field. If Zach is ready to go, he’s going to be the Week 1 starter.”

If Wilson isn’t ready, Joe Flacco will get the start against his former team. Saleh has expressed confidence that Flacco is still talented enough to be a starting quarterback in the past and he called it “comforting” to have the veteran on hand on Thursday.