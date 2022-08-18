Robert Saleh: If Zach Wilson’s ready, he’ll be Week 1 starter

Posted by Josh Alper on August 18, 2022, 3:40 PM EDT
New York Jets v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was in Los Angeles on Tuesday to have surgery on his injured meniscus and he’s already made his way back to New Jersey.

Wilson was at the team’s facility on Thursday and head coach Robert Saleh said that Wilson was in “good spirits” after the surgery. Saleh added that Wilson is eager to start a rehab schedule that is expected to run for several weeks.

The team’s first regular season game is a little more than three weeks away and no one has said anything definitive about the team’s plans for their game against the Ravens. Saleh did say that no one is going to push for the process to move any faster than necessary for Wilson to fully recover.

“It’s really going to be dictated by how he feels, and when he’s ready to go,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “We’re going to make sure we do right by him in terms of making sure he’s 100 percent healthy. Whenever that is, that’s when he’ll hit the field. If Zach is ready to go, he’s going to be the Week 1 starter.”

If Wilson isn’t ready, Joe Flacco will get the start against his former team. Saleh has expressed confidence that Flacco is still talented enough to be a starting quarterback in the past and he called it “comforting” to have the veteran on hand on Thursday.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Robert Saleh: If Zach Wilson’s ready, he’ll be Week 1 starter

  1. I don’t think he returns until Week 3. The Jets held him out an extra week last year so his first game back could be against the Texans defense instead of the Dolphins. They will probably do the same thing here: let Flacco start the first two games against the Ravens and Browns then bring Wilson back if he’s ready.

  2. LOL!

    Jets to start 0-8, maybe 0-9 or worse.

    The delusion is amazing. He won’t be able to tuck and run 50% of the time anymore on a twice injured PCL.

  3. Zach Wilson, he of slight build, was injured last season and now this season.
    I doubt he can play a full 17 games any season…

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.