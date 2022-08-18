Source: Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games, pay $5 million fine

Getty Images

In response to a tweet posted earlier today, someone posted what appeared to be a draft of the press release announcing the Deshaun Watson ruling.

Regardless of the legitimacy of the press release (and it looks legit), a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that, indeed, Watson will be suspended 11 games. He’ll pay a fine of $5 million.

The fine equates to half of his salary from 2021. He didn’t play at all. But for the off-field issues, he would have been traded (most likely to the Dolphins) and he would have played.

The draft press release also mentions mandatory evaluation and another $2 million from the NFL and the Browns that will be given to relevant non-profit organizations that work to minimize and prevent sexual misconduct and assault.

The final decision represents a negotiated settlement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. It ends the internal process completely, and it results in no litigation or other efforts to fight the punishment.

Watson’s suspension will commence as of August 30. He’ll be eligible to return on November 28.