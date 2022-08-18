Source: Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games, pay $5 million fine

Posted by Mike Florio on August 18, 2022, 11:56 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Getty Images

In response to a tweet posted earlier today, someone posted what appeared to be a draft of the press release announcing the Deshaun Watson ruling.

Regardless of the legitimacy of the press release (and it looks legit), a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that, indeed, Watson will be suspended 11 games. He’ll pay a fine of $5 million.

The fine equates to half of his salary from 2021. He didn’t play at all. But for the off-field issues, he would have been traded (most likely to the Dolphins) and he would have played.

The draft press release also mentions mandatory evaluation and another $2 million from the NFL and the Browns that will be given to relevant non-profit organizations that work to minimize and prevent sexual misconduct and assault.

The final decision represents a negotiated settlement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association. It ends the internal process completely, and it results in no litigation or other efforts to fight the punishment.

Watson’s suspension will commence as of August 30. He’ll be eligible to return on November 28.

70 responses to "Source: Deshaun Watson will be suspended 11 games, pay $5 million fine

  2. Absolute trash — this man assaulted and scarred multiple women and his only punishment is to take a vacation for 3 weeks??? the NFL seemed to want him to play based off their legal process or lack thereof

  5. And that is that. After all this time and this is what the NFL thinks is an OK punishment. It is not even the supposed 12 games they were supposed to be willing to settle for. Unbelievable.

  7. So Watson misses one game against his AFC North rivals and plays (or can play) one game against them. I’m sure it’s completely coincidental but – interesting.

  8. Kinda wanted to see what ravens fans had for him in his 1st game back… but 11 games still isn’t enough for the pattern of behavior he displayed…

  11. League caved to avoid a lawsuit they would have won.

    They should have stuck to the 1 year. This sends a bad message. Could be Ray Rice all over again.

  12. If this is true, WOW. Week 12 is @ Houston; it will be a boo and chant festival. However, I would think he will not play in Houston due to not being with the team until after week 11.

  13. The NFL looks so weak but at least it`s over. Unfortunately no more Sunday ticket or NFL plus for me. I will watch on free TV but i won`t spend another dime on the NFL after this! Yes i know they won`t miss my little bit of money from their vault but unlike them my soul isn`t for sale!

  16. So he’s eligible to return in week 13… when the Browns are in Houston.

    Well played, NFL.

  17. They met halfway, it was clearly a negotiation… what I don’t get was why it was a negotiation, the commish’s authority was final, he could just have suspended him indefinitely?

  18. So in other words the nfl had no backbone and didnt actually consider what Watson did egregious

  19. Boy…the NFL and NFLPA really hung that first Judge Robinson out to dry huh? Last time she ever agrees to hear an appeal. They made her look like a fool.

  20. NFL suspensions:

    Deshaun Watson: 11 games, $5 million fine – 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits.

    Ridley: Indefinite – Bet for his team to win

    Burfict: 12 games – Targeting

    Hopkins: 6 games – PED

    Martavis: Indefinite – Weed

    Josh Gordon: 76 games – Weed

  25. technically thats a full season, the browns will be eliminated from playoff contention by october so there’s that.

    Nicky Caserio is licking his chomps hoping for a massive 3 win browns season for that 2023 pick they own.

  27. As a father to 4 wonderful woman, there is no way that I could go to work and deal this predator on a daily basis. I guess pro athletes check their moral compasses at the door. Money sure allows the nastiest things to survive, doesn’t it.

  28. Imagine having to pay 3% of your salary and getting grounded for 2 and a half months, for doing what he did to multiple women… What a joke!

  34. To the blood-thirsty and hypocritical fans, this won’t be enough, but this is more than enough games for someone who was never charged criminally.

    The NFL has A LOT TO HIDE and wanted no part in a court battle.

    See you in Houston.

  35. If true, that means his first game back will be in Houston Dec. 4. I’m sure Texans fans will give him a warm homecoming.

  36. First game after suspension is at Houston Texans. Did you think the NFL wanted to keep this matchup?

  41. Not enough !! Have the Browns or Watson got something on the NFL or is it just the past Owners (Higher standard) Stuff ?? Disappointing

  42. That’s too much in my opinion, but this should be the end of the constant drama.

  43. Not enough. The NFL needs to suspend him for the other 20 lawsuits he settled not just the first 4.

  46. What a joke. Cleveland Browns, you should be ashamed of yourselves and your organization.

  47. Ok that’s over.

    Houston should have to ante up some dough on the sexual misconduct stuff, and be stripped of the 3 #1 picks. They knew everything.

  48. Approximately two years off of NFL games give or take.. Totally worth refinancing the entire team. Browns are the Browns..

  52. So this will allow Cleveland fans to pretend he’s not a scumbag beginning in week 12.

  56. You simply cannot make up your own ” definition” of a crime that has long been litigated over years and years in the courts……and tell somebody – anybody that they are guilty of YOUR DEFINITION of your made up crime. Thats 100% defamation of character. Its a proven definition. In a court system.

  57. the NFL should be ashamed of its self for letting this predator get rewarded for his abhorent actions

  60. Such settlements call forth the question asked by that great philosopher, Jerry Seinfeld: “Are ya’ happy pappy?”

  61. dl101693 says:
    August 18, 2022 at 12:31 pm

    You simply cannot make up your own ” definition” of a crime that has long been litigated over years and years in the courts……and tell somebody – anybody that they are guilty of YOUR DEFINITION of your made up crime. Thats 100% defamation of character. Its a proven definition. In a court system.
    —————————————————————————————————-
    What are you talking about? You don`t have to commit a crime to get a work place suspension.
    He was proven guilty of violations of the CBA. That is 0% defamation of character and has nothing to do with the court system.

  62. No accountability by the league office. More punishment for hits, drugs to heal faster and interference by owner than one called a predator by the commissioner of the NFL.

  63. I hope a player will teach this clown a lesson when you abuse someone’ daughter, wife, cousin, or sister.

  64. This shows once again that a fair trial for a player doesn’t exist. The outside arbitrator made a ruling of 6 games and gigged the NFL for its lack of communication on their new policy and Roger didn’t like the ruling so he appointed another guy, who is highly biased toward the NFL management, to get a longer sentence for Watson. So, reading the cards, Watson’s team negotiated an 11 game “settlement”, which should have been 6 if the NFL really believed in letting the outside arbiter decide the case. Goodell is a dictator and a joke!

  65. This is better than the last, but considering what Deshaun allegedly did, it is still way light in my opinion.

  66. Why is the NFL giving $2 million? Not that they shouldn’t, but it should not be related to the resolution of this case.

  67. And the punishment for the Texans??? CRICKETS…I thought so. Watch as the season starts and the Texans escape this public embarrassment. If anybody was looking for the NFL to invoke proper punishment you obviously aren’t familiar with the NFL and the bag of dirt they routinely keep under the rug. Carry on everybody… Time for us regular people to go back to work from our lunch break.

  68. Disgusting. Other players get 6 games for one offense. He gets less than twice that for 24+ offenses.

    The NFL shows it has no concern for women. Giving Watson a bulk discount for abuse is appalling. Less than half a game per victim.

    The league has shown what it is today. It’s now up to us to decide what to do with that information.

    Vote with your money.

  70. So he’s eligible to return in week 13… when the Browns are in Houston.

    Well played, NFL….. From an earlier post, and watch\listen to the ridicule this

    guy gets: Almost feel sorry for Watson!

