Source: “There will be news today” on Deshaun Watson

Getty Images

The scramble began when Myles Simmons texted a tweet that the Browns have delayed their media availability for Thursday.

Here’s what we learned. Per a source with knowledge of the ongoing Deshaun Watson situation, “There will be news today.”

The news will be either a settlement or a final decision from appeals officer Peter Harvey. My guess is that the NFL and NFL Players Association have struck a deal on a suspension of less than a year (10-12 games), and a fine of up to $5 million.

Judge Sue L. Robinson imposed a six-game suspension on Watson 17 days ago. Fifteen days ago, the NFL appealed, hoping to get a more lengthy suspension.

Watson, per the Associated Press, was willing to accept an eight-game suspension and pay a $5 million fine.

Either way, stay tuned for more.