The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger

When someone fully and completely embraces a public life, there really are no personal issues. That dynamic is becoming abundantly clear with Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Brady, who has fully embraced and cultivated a platform that has resulted in the aggressive pursuit of multiple business interests, has had his football career plunge into mystery with an unprecedented training-camp hiatus. Brady has been absent for a full week, for personal reasons. There’s apparently no end in sight. Beyond a report from Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that the situation has nothing to do with the health of Brady or his family, there has been no announcement or reporting on why he’s away.

The absence of information invites plenty of speculation. That’s part of the price of not just stumbling into fame but basking in it, profiting from it. When an athlete, performer, or other celebrity demands the public’s attention, it’s unreasonable to expect everyone to look away when something unusual happens.

As to Brady, there’s natural curiosity as to why he’s gone, how long he’ll be gone, and whether he’s ever coming back. The team’s mishandling of the situation hasn’t made it any better. Last week, they insisted the entire thing was planned. Thursday’s comments from coach Todd Bowles, who said there’s no specific date for Brady’s return, undermine the notion that it was all planned.

“So, I’ll need some time off during training camp. Starting August 11.”

“When will you be back?”

“Whenever.”

No, it feels like this wasn’t planned. Also, the absences didn’t begin on August 11. He missed his birthday (August 3) in a supposedly planned day off. He missed Thursday, August 4, and Friday, August 5, for personal reasons. Then he practiced four more times before embarking on his mid-camp break.

Is he having second thoughts about playing in 2022? Has Father Time finally caught up with him?

We know that he tried to retire from the Buccaneers, not from the NFL. We know that he wanted to play for the Dolphins, with Sean Payton serving as the head coach. We know that he unretired when he did because the Bucs were on the brink of losing players like center Ryan Jensen to free agency, and on the verge of making other plans at quarterback. We assumed a coaching change was enough to placate Brady. (Regardless, we know he wasn’t troubled by Bruce Arians walking away 17 days after Brady returned.)

But what if returning to the team he thought he was leaving behind simply isn’t working? What if his heart’s truly not in it? With the ability to make $37.5 million this year from Fox in lieu of making much less to play football, wouldn’t it be tempting to just call it a day as a player and to raise the curtain as an announcer?

Yes, plenty of people are counting on him to choose to keep playing. But if he can’t be fully and completely committed, it helps no one for him to force it.

Then there’s the fact that all of this happened after the league announced on August 2 that the Dolphins had extensively tampered with Brady in 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022, in an effort to get him to Miami. While it’s unclear how or why that disclosure could spark a personal issue requiring a three-day break followed several days later by a much longer one, the timeline is undeniable.

Before the Dolphins tampering came to light, Brady’s status wasn’t in question. Since then, he has missed plenty of time.

It’s possible that there’s a perfectly good explanation for it, unrelated to the prospect of Brady deciding to move on. Regardless, the circumstances create a vacuum of information that necessarily must be filled by something. Absent proof, the only other thing becomes speculation. And the situation is simply inviting more, not less, of it as time goes by.

18 responses to “The Tom Brady training-camp hiatus gets stranger and stranger

  2. You won’t let me “retire” and go to the Dolphins? Okay, I’ll show you = personal reasons. Brady does what Brady wants, and you can’t stop him, so just pretend that it was all planned.

  3. The Bucs are insane to put up with this drama, enough of this prima donna already!
    This proves BB was right!

  4. I’m going to guess the “Brady way” that was always misconstrued as the Patriot way might lend the benefit of the doubt…

  6. I remember when Michael Jordan abruptly retired when he was allegedly about to be fined and suspended by the league. Hmmm

  7. This is a man realizing that his offensive line is in shambles and he really doesn’t want to run around on 45 year old legs.

  8. Again, why BB walked. I can only imagine how long Belichick was trying to keep the lid on the primadonna bubble and it bursting.

    An incredible job. Someday, all of the real stories will be written.

    But, I applaud BB for cutting the cord and realizing it would be a disaater just being left in the wind when Mr. Giselle finally decided to pull that rug out.

    The Spaulding Smails of the NFL is destroying his legacy.

    Thanks to BB. For everything.

  10. He’s directing and acting in 80 for Brady! There was likely filming locations and dates set before he decided to come back, and sometimes filming takes longer than expected . So my best guess is that he is using this time off to do that, and maybe have a short family vacation, but they just didn’t want the optics of “Brady is missing camp to film a movie.”

  11. The so-called GOAT took his birthday off? So lame. I that he was 45 not 14. I wonder how he would have reacted if one of his offensive line pulled that stunt.

  12. He’s at home, seeing all of these injuries to the offensive line, and thinking… “nope”

  14. Just a thought–is Brady angry that the team won’t try to bring back Antonio Brown? Or he blamed Arians for Brown having his breakdown and leaving the team–hence pushing Arians to retire–and perhaps team still won’t consider bringing back Brown?

    Jimmy G to Tampa next ?

  17. Brady and Bill cornerstone a dynasty together and yet in the end their massive ego’s are their downfall. Tell me Tom Brady didn’t want to go to Miami just to ‘stick it to BB’… He doesn’t care about his NE legacy anymore… Fins fans hate TOM BRADY. Go away man. I’m glad none of this worked out.

    GO DOLPHINS.

