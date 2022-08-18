Todd Bowles: No firm date for Tom Brady’s return

Getty Images

When Tom Brady left the Buccaneers to take care of personal matters a week ago, head coach Todd Bowles said that the quarterback would return to the team after they played the Titans in their second preseason game.

That game will take place on Saturday, but it’s not clear how much longer Brady is going to be away from the Bucs. At a Thursday press conference, Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, that there is no firm date for Brady to rejoin the team and that they will revisit the issue after facing Tennessee.

When Brady first left the team, Bowles said that the break was something “scheduled way before training camp.” That suggested that both the start and end date to his absence were known by the team, but that clearly was not the case.

Bowles and General Manager Jason Licht have both shrugged off any concerns that the time off could negatively impact Brady or the team this season, but the longer he’s away the harder it will be to say that it’s all business as usual in Tampa.