Tony Buzbee: NFL “doesn’t care” about sexual assault

Posted by Mike Florio on August 18, 2022, 5:25 PM EDT
Attorney Tony Buzbee brought 24 lawsuits against Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, settling all but one of them. Buzbee is not happy that the NFL settled its disciplinary action against Watson.

“By settling this matter the way he has,” Buzbee said in a statement, via Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, “Roger Goodell has proven one of two things: either his recent rhetoric was utter baloney, or his bark is much worse than his bite. My belief is that he is nothing more than a paper tiger. The message today to all victims is clear, if you believe you have been sexually assaulted by a powerful person, keep your mouth shut and go away. The NFL has certainly demonstrated that its ownership and the organization don’t care.

“To all sexual assault survivors, do not allow this recent ‘punishment’ to deter you. Keep speaking up and speaking out. Your voice matters. You are making a difference. We stand with you.”

The NFL agreed to suspend Watson 11 games, with a fine of $5 million. The league had the power under the Collective Bargaining Agreement and the Personal Conduct Policy to impose a much higher suspension and/or fine. The league, however, either wanted it to be over or hoped to avoid a federal lawsuit challenging the punishment.

Even if the league would have won in court, the process itself would have delayed finality. It also could have resulted in the league dealing with the argument that it fails to properly investigate and/or punish owners who violate the Personal Conduct Policy. (And, in comparison to players, it definitely does.)

The league simply was ready to move on. Right or wrong, it was content to take 11 games and half of the money Watson made while not playing in 2021 to end this without any further fight, despite Judge Sue L. Robinson finding that Watson had committed non-violent sexual assault, and that he had engaged in “egregious” and “predatory” behavior.

Some will say the league should have dropped the hammer and cried, “Damn the torpedoes.” Indeed, the situation has already been lingering for more than 17 months. How much longer would it have taken to seek and obtain a win in federal court?

10 responses to "Tony Buzbee: NFL "doesn't care" about sexual assault

  2. Anyone surprised by this result has not been paying attention. They did not want this extending into the season and wanted it to go away. People will be pumped for the new season and something else will occupy the headlines. That is all Park Avenue cares about as it is best for the bottom line $$$.

  3. If Tony cared so much then he would not have allowed any of his clients to settle with Deshaun Watson. People who live in glass houses should not throw stones, hypocrite.

    Of course, he DID allow his clients to settle, because at the end of the day his job is to do what is in the best interest of his clients. It is Roger Goodell’s job to do what is in the best interest of his clients which are the NFL owners. So here we are. A settlement. This keeps this case which the NFLPA would surely lose form going to Federal Court where the NFL owners might be subject to discovery (which they surely wish to avoid at ALL costs) during the course of proceedings. Tony Buzbee please go away.

  5. The NFL and the NFLPA has an union agreement. The agreement was followed. The NFL has gone through plenty of situations as bad or worse. I can think of 2 players who killed someone driving drunk and they got a year suspension. Watson probably is not a good guy but given his year off last year and the additional 11 games it is one of the largest bans ever.

  7. C’mon, Buzzbee, sue the NFL. Sue Goodell personally. Sue Haslem. SUE THEM ALL!

  8. If Tony Buzbee cares he should work pro-bono and donate everything he’s made from these cases.

  9. Only thing Buzbee said I agree with especially when it is committed by the Owners

  10. Guilty, guilty, guilty. You don’t just make settlements if you are innocent. You would fight to the end. Especially with the amount of money he has.

