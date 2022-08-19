Bengals second-rounder Cam Taylor-Britt out for rest of preseason after core surgery

USA Today Sports

Bengals rookie cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt didn’t play in the team’s first two preseason games and won’t be playing in either of their remaining exhibition contests either.

Taylor-Britt also won’t be practicing with the team for the near future. Head coach Zac Taylor said at his Friday press conference that Taylor-Britt is out for the rest of the summer after having core surgery this week. The hope is that he’ll be back on the field early in the regular season.

Taylor-Britt was a second-round pick this year after spending three years as a starter at Nebraska.

The Bengals list the rookie as a second-string cornerback behind Eli Apple. Chidobe Awuzie is listed as the other starting corner with Mike Hilton as the top nickel back in Cincinnati.