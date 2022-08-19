Bengals sign Nathan Gilliam, waive Carson Wells

Getty Images

The Bengals announced a pair of roster moves on Friday morning.

They have signed guard Nathan Gilliam. Linebacker Carson Wells was waived in order to create space for Gilliam on the 85-man roster.

Gilliam was undrafted out of Wake Forest in 2020 and he spent the year on the Chargers’ practice squad. He was back on their practice squad last year before moving on to the one in Pittsburgh. He played four special teams snaps in the Steelers’ preseason opener before getting cut earlier this week.

Wells signed with the Bengals in May. He had one tackle on 18 snaps in their first preseason game.