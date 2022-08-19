Blaine Gabbert to start against the Titans, but Kyle Trask will take most of the reps

Getty Images

Tom Brady won’t be with the Bucs in Nashville on Saturday. The “where’s Tom” question has turned into “when’s Tom returning” question.

The quarterback left the team for personnal reasons Aug. 11. He is expected to return sometime after the second preseason game.

That leaves more reps for the other three quarterbacks on the roster.

Blaine Gabbert will make this second consecutive start for the Bucs, Scott Reynolds of pewterreport.com reports. Gabbert spent 2018 with the Titans, going 2-1 as the starter.

But third quarterback Kyle Trask is expected to take most of the snaps, per Reynolds. He played 61 snaps last week to 13 for Gabbert.