Blaine Gabbert to start against the Titans, but Kyle Trask will take most of the reps

Posted by Charean Williams on August 19, 2022, 3:45 PM EDT
NFL: AUG 18 Buccaneers Titans Joint-Practice
Getty Images

Tom Brady won’t be with the Bucs in Nashville on Saturday. The “where’s Tom” question has turned into “when’s Tom returning” question.

The quarterback left the team for personnal reasons Aug. 11. He is expected to return sometime after the second preseason game.

That leaves more reps for the other three quarterbacks on the roster.

Blaine Gabbert will make this second consecutive start for the Bucs, Scott Reynolds of pewterreport.com reports. Gabbert spent 2018 with the Titans, going 2-1 as the starter.

But third quarterback Kyle Trask is expected to take most of the snaps, per Reynolds. He played 61 snaps last week to 13 for Gabbert.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Blaine Gabbert to start against the Titans, but Kyle Trask will take most of the reps

  1. With so many reporters covering the NFL, and with every person carrying a camera, it seems impossible that not a single person has uncovered what is going on with Brady. And yes, it is the public’s business. Brady’s entire life is based on his public persona. If he was the 53rd person on the roster then yes, his privacy should be respected, but he isn’t.

  2. Gabbert is NOT the future but Trask could be… Trask needs all the rep experience he can get!

  3. It’s not like they’re gonna risk Brady in a pre-season game with rookies on the O line. Anyhow, this is their last chance to find out if Trask can play, or do they need to hunt for another one next spring

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.