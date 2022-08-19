Bruce Arians has become more involved in coaching Buccaneers quarterbacks

Getty Images

Technically, Bruce Arians is the Senior Advisor to the General Manager in Tampa Bay. As a practical matter, the former head coach is still coaching.

A fascinating item on JoeBucsFan.com takes a closer look at what Arians has been doing.

Per the report, Arians was “front and center” in the coaching of the Buccaneers’ quarterbacks during the two days of joint practices with the Titans. Blaine Gabbert was “seeking Arians’ counsel repeatedly.”

Arians was sufficiently involved to draw a flag during the 11-on-11 sessions. JoeBucsFan.com caught up with Arians during the practice, telling Arians he “looked like a guy who missed coaching and wanted to get back into it.” Arians also was told that the item eventually posted by JoeBucsFan.com would float the notion that, if offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich becomes a head coach in 2023, Arians will become the offense play caller for head coach Todd Bowles.

“Arians neither waved off the suggestion nor told Joe not to write the story,” the article explains.

Arians, according to JoeBucsFan.com, was “seen talking more and more to [Tom] Brady on the practice field, and Brady was seen going to him” in the days before Brady embarked on his ongoing, open-ended, training-camp hiatus. One assistant coach suggested to JoeBucsFan.com that Brady possibly misses the “constant feedback” from Arians.

“Nobody talks to Tom the way Bruce does,” the unnamed coach said.

It will be interesting to see how involved Arians remains in coaching quarterbacks once the starter returns. Whenever he returns. Regardless, no one would have dreamed in late March that, come late August, Arians would be working at Buccaneers practice — and Brady would be nowhere to be found.