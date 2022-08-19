Cameron Erving questionable to return with elbow injury

Getty Images

Panthers offensive lineman Cameron Erving left the first half of Friday night’s preseason game for the training room with an elbow injury. The Panthers list him as questionable to return.

Erving started at right tackle with starter Taylor Moton one of the 30 Panthers not playing.

Erving started nine games at left tackle last season for Carolina but missed games with a neck injury, an illness and a calf injury. He went on injured reserve Nov. 8 with the calf issue.

He had two stints on injured reserve with the Cowboys in 2020 because of knee injuries, ending his season with five starts.

In seven seasons with four teams, Erving has appeared in 84 games with 56 starts. He has played guard, tackle and center in his career.

UPDATE 8:33 P.M.: Erving returned to the game before the half ended.