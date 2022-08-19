Cardinals sign Greg Long, release Deon Yelder

Getty Images

The Cardinals cut offensive lineman Greg Long when they dropped to 85 players earlier this week, but he’s back with the team on Friday.

The team announced that they have re-signed Long. Tight end Deon Yelder was released in a corresponding move.

Long spent four years at UTEP before playing in 11 games for Purdue the last two years. He signed with the Cardinals after going undrafted in April and the move reunited him with offensive line coach Sean Kugler, who was the head coach at UTEP when Long began attending the school.

He played two snaps in the team’s first preseason game.

Yelder played 28 offensive snaps and caught two passes in that game. He had one catch in five appearances with the Buccaneers last year and had 10 catches in 26 games for the Chiefs over his first three seasons.