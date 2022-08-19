Cardinals to induct Bill Bidwill into Ring of Honor

Getty Images

Bill Bidwill will be the next person inducted into the Cardinals Ring of Honor.

The team announced that Bidwill will become the 19th member of the group during a halftime ceremony at their Week 1 game against the Chiefs.

One of the other 18 members is Bidwill’s father Charles, who bought the Chicago Cardinals in 1933. His mother took ownership upon Charles’ death in 1947 and moved the team to St. Louis in 1960. Bidwill became co-owner with his brother when she died in 1962 and became the sole owner in 1972.

Bidwill moved the team to Arizona in 1988 and maintained ownership of the team through his death in 2019. The Cardinals only made the playoffs eight times during his time as the team’s owner, although one of those trips resulted in the team’s lone Super Bowl appearance. They lost to the Steelers in Super Bowl XLIII.