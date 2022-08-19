Demarcus Robinson agrees to terms with Ravens

Posted by Josh Alper on August 19, 2022, 4:40 PM EDT
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

The Ravens did not add a veteran wide receiver to their roster during free agency, but they are set to add one now.

Katz Brothers Sports announced that their client Demarcus Robinson has agreed to terms on a deal with the Ravens after meeting with them on Friday. Robinson was released by the Raiders earlier this week.

Robinson signed with the Raiders as a free agent this offseason after spending his first six seasons with the Chiefs. The 2016 fourth-round pick caught 145 passes for 1,679 yards and 14 touchdowns in 97 games with Kansas City.

Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay are listed as the starters on the Ravens’ depth chart. James Proche, Tylan Wallace, Jaylon Moore, Binjimen Victor, and Makai Polk are on the next rungs.

1 responses to “Demarcus Robinson agrees to terms with Ravens

  1. Cue the usual comments about the QB who is really a RB and can’t throw the ball. Yada yada.

