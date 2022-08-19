Drew Lock is “really sick” from COVID, could start preseason finale

Posted by Mike Florio on August 19, 2022, 9:50 AM EDT
Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was supposed to start on Thursday night. Due to a sudden COVID diagnosis, he didn’t.

“He’s really sick,” Carroll told reporters after the 27-11 loss to the Bears. “He was sick. Well, that was of I think it was this morning. It hit him pretty hard.”

Lock is eligible to return to the team on Sunday, assuming he’s no longer sick by then.

And there’s still a chance he’ll start the preseason finale against the Cowboys.

“I postponed the thought of that,” Carroll said. “And we had a long week here, we’ll figure it out. I don’t know exactly how to do that yet, ’cause I don’t have to. So, I’ll let you know. I might let you know. I’m not very good at letting you guys know that stuff.”

On Thursday night, Geno Smith didn’t do enough to end the competition. But for Lock to have a chance to win the right to face the Broncos and Russell Wilson in 24 days, Lock has plenty of work to do. And not much time within which to do it.

10 responses to “Drew Lock is “really sick” from COVID, could start preseason finale

  1. Seahawks should be looking hard at Jimmy G if they want to salvage their season. It would be criminal to waste a year of Metcalf’s prime with no QB to get him the ball…

  2. I think that the Seahawks may be about to find out that life was a lot better with Russell Wilson than it will be without him. Unless they can figure something out at the QB position,it’s not looking good.

  6. I know it’s not in Pete Carroll’s vocabulary but it feels like a tanking season for Seattle. They’re pretty clearly the fourth best team in a very good division and need a franchise QB, desperately. Someone like Jimmy G might improve them slightly but really only make their draft position a little worse.

  8. I’m okay with Jimmy G at QB as long as no draft capital is lost. Simply sign him as a free agent and let him play. Otherwise the draft is the only hope and 2024 is the earliest I would expect the team to be competitive again.

  9. Seahawks decade of relevance is over. Back to the non factor they were before Russ. Gonna learn the hard way how valuable a franchise QB is

