Drew Lock is “really sick” from COVID, could start preseason finale

USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was supposed to start on Thursday night. Due to a sudden COVID diagnosis, he didn’t.

“He’s really sick,” Carroll told reporters after the 27-11 loss to the Bears. “He was sick. Well, that was of I think it was this morning. It hit him pretty hard.”

Lock is eligible to return to the team on Sunday, assuming he’s no longer sick by then.

And there’s still a chance he’ll start the preseason finale against the Cowboys.

“I postponed the thought of that,” Carroll said. “And we had a long week here, we’ll figure it out. I don’t know exactly how to do that yet, ’cause I don’t have to. So, I’ll let you know. I might let you know. I’m not very good at letting you guys know that stuff.”

On Thursday night, Geno Smith didn’t do enough to end the competition. But for Lock to have a chance to win the right to face the Broncos and Russell Wilson in 24 days, Lock has plenty of work to do. And not much time within which to do it.