Former Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion agrees to deferral of prosecution in DEA investigation

Posted by Josh Alper on August 19, 2022, 11:00 AM EDT
Washington Commanders Off-Season Workout
Getty Images

Former Washington head athletic trainer Ryan Vermillion has reached a deal with federal prosecutors to resolve a criminal investigation into his activities while he worked for the team.

Vermillion was the subject of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Agency concerning the distribution of prescription drugs. The team put him on administrative leave last year and Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post reports that he agreed to a deferral of prosecution agreement in a Virginia court on Friday morning.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera issued a statement regarding Vermillion’s agreement and confirmed that his employment has been terminated.

“I was recently made aware that Ryan Vermillion has entered into an agreement, pursuant to which he has admitted to wrongdoing, but not be charged with any crime, so long as he satisfies certain conditions over the next 12 months,” Rivera said in the statement. “The situation is unfortunate and although it resulted in no criminal charges, it was necessary to move forward in a different direction. Ryan’s employment has been terminated. I want to emphasize that the U.S. Government confirmed from the outset that it viewed the organization as a witness, and not as a subject or target of the investigation. We cooperated fully with federal investigators, and we will continue to cooperate with any supplemental League and NFLPA inquiry.”

The Commanders hired Al Bellamy as their new head trainer in April.

Permalink 2 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

2 responses to “Former Washington trainer Ryan Vermillion agrees to deferral of prosecution in DEA investigation

  1. What’s the difference from this guy handing out drugs and a dealer on the street doing the same thing? Has a street dealer ever given the chance to admit to their wrongdoing but not be charged with a crime?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.