FOX announces Urban Meyer’s return to college football broadcasts

Posted by Josh Alper on August 19, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT
Urban Meyer’s foray into the NFL was a disaster, so he’ll be spending this football season in more comfortable surroundings.

Meyer was part FOX Sports’ college football coverage between his college and pro coaching stints and the network announced that he will be returning to his former gig this fall. The move was expected as there was word this spring that Meyer was deep into negotiations for the job.

The cast of characters on the set will be a familiar one to Meyer. Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, and Matt Leinart all remain on the show after working with Meyer during his previous stint.

Given the way things played out in Jacksonville, it seems likely that Meyer may be settling in for a longer run in the broadcast business this time around.

  1. I knew Fox had low standards but this is a pretty deep dive into the cesspool, even for them.

  2. Nobody in the world wants to see or hear from the guy ever again. Why does Fox think this is a good idea to re-hire this loser.

  4. Overrated as a head coach, very overrated. He doesn’t develop quarterbacks, in fact he damages them. Haskins wasn’t able to make it in the nfl, Smith took years to be good, Cardale Jones and JT Barrett weren’t nfl quarterbacks and Tebow was a one hit wonder

  6. “Let’s go to the telestrator and see just exactly what that young blonde was doing that got you fired, Urb.”

