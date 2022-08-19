FOX announces Urban Meyer’s return to college football broadcasts

Getty Images

Urban Meyer’s foray into the NFL was a disaster, so he’ll be spending this football season in more comfortable surroundings.

Meyer was part FOX Sports’ college football coverage between his college and pro coaching stints and the network announced that he will be returning to his former gig this fall. The move was expected as there was word this spring that Meyer was deep into negotiations for the job.

The cast of characters on the set will be a familiar one to Meyer. Rob Stone, Brady Quinn, Reggie Bush, and Matt Leinart all remain on the show after working with Meyer during his previous stint.

Given the way things played out in Jacksonville, it seems likely that Meyer may be settling in for a longer run in the broadcast business this time around.