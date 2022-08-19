Giants sign two offensive linemen to bolster injury-riddled unit

Getty Images

The Giants were short on healthy offensive linemen when Friday began, so they moved to bolster the group with a couple of signings.

The team announced the additions of Chris Owens and Josh Rivas to the 85-man roster. Wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton were cut to make room for the new arrivals.

Owens was a teammate of Giants first-round pick Evan Neal at Alabama and he signed with the Steelers after going undrafted in April. He was released earlier this week.

Rivas is in his second tour of duty with the Giants. He signed after going undrafted out of Kansas State and was cut last weekend.

Jamil Douglas, Ben Bredeson, Josh Ezeudu, Garrett McGhin, Jon Feliciano, and Shane Lemieux are all out on the offensive line for Sunday’s game against the Bengals. Nick Gates and Matt Peart remain on the physically unable to perform list.