Jacoby Brissett: I’m excited for the opportunity and don’t take it lightly

Getty Images

Ever since Judge Sue L. Robinson handed down Deshaun Watson‘s initial suspension, the Browns’ plan has been for Jacoby Brissett to start at quarterback in Week One.

Now, Brissett’s slated to start Cleveland’s first 11 games now that Watson’s suspension has been increased.

The Browns are reportedly not pursuing Brissett’s former teammate in San Francisco’s Jimmy Garoppolo at this time. That’s a de facto vote of confidence from the Browns for Brissett, who said on Friday that he still has something to prove every day.

“I’m just excited for the opportunity. I don’t take it lightly, obviously,” Brissett said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Just going out there, continuing to be the man that I am, the player that I am, the teammate that I am. And I think all of that stuff kind of takes care of itself and I don’t have to really speak on that.”

Brissett also noted that he’s not going to be looking over his shoulder in filling his role.

“I wouldn’t be a great teammate if I thought like that,” Brissett said, via 92.3 The Fan.

Brissett has significant starting experience, having played two seasons for the Colts in 2017 and 2019. He also started five games for Miami last year. He’s completed 60.2 percent of his career passes for 7,742 yards with 36 touchdowns and three interceptions. Last year, he completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,283 yards with five TDs and four picks.

But given the Browns’ aspirations with a strong defense and capable offensive skill players, it wouldn’t be a shock if they end up seriously discussing trading for Garoppolo.