Jed York: We’re happy to keep Jimmy Garoppolo

Posted by Charean Williams on August 19, 2022, 4:28 PM EDT
Jimmy Garoppolo remains on the 49ers’ roster . . . for now.

The 49ers gave the quarterback the opportunity to find a trade partner, and crickets have followed. Garoppolo is working out on his own at the team facility as he bides his time waiting for his next opportunity.

Any interested team surely is biding its time, waiting for the 49ers to cut Garoppolo.

The 49ers are biding their time, waiting for an injury to a starting quarterback to create interest.

There seems to be no hurry.

The 49ers could make a move on Garoppolo at the Aug. 30 cutdown to 53 players. Or they could hold onto him until the day before their season opener. If they cut him before 4 p.m. on Sept. 10, he gets none of his 2022 salary of $24.2 million.

After that, the money becomes guaranteed.

49ers owner Jed York said this week that he is fine with keeping Garoppolo on the roster all season and paying him his money.

“I’ve said this before, you can’t have enough good quarterbacks and good football players,” York told Tim Kawakami on The TK Show. “I’m not going to get into roster discussions and what John (Lynch) and Kyle (Shanahan) want to do, but I will support them in sort of anything that they want to make this team as good as it can possibly be.

“I watched it with Joe (Montana) and Steve (Young) and I realize the salary cap is different today than having no salary cap. But we’ve said it before: We’re happy to keep Jimmy. We’re happy to have him on the roster. And if that’s the case, then that’s the case.”

The chances of the 49ers holding onto Garoppolo after Sept. 10 are slim and none. They need the money for players due extensions, and no one in the building wants Trey Lance looking over his shoulder at Garoppolo all season. Garoppolo will end up elsewhere this season. The only questions are: When and where?

  1. I seriously question the strategic wisdom of the owner, Jed York, saying this right now. Clearly, paying $24M for a back-up is financially ludicrous and it sends the wrong message to developing QB Trey Lance. York will have to walk back his comments.

  4. The 9ers are a disgrace under York. Jed was 12 years old when he “watched it with Joe and Steve,” he says less the more he talks

  5. If Trey breaks his finger next Thursday in Houston, they’ll definitely be keeping Jimmy and they will go to the NFCCG or Super Bowl where they will have a 4 Q lead then Jimmy’s hands will get really tiny in crunch time

  6. He’s right

    I’d feel a lot more comfortable with
    Jimmy G on the roster even as a backup compared to Nate Sudfeld or Brock Purdy if something bad were to happen to Trey Lance.

    This is pro sports and your supposed to be assembling the best possible roster you can field. The 9ERS have a possible Superbowl winning roster this season. They are fortunate enough to have 2 starting QBs. While most teams don’t even have 1 decent starter at QB. I’d rather keep Jimmy G and have him back up then just let a possible Superbowl winning roster get wasted if Lance goes down and have to rely on sudfeld/purdy

  7. I don’t really understand why it is not more recognized that Trey Lance is not ready. Seems obvious. His timing is off and he lacks the crispness of decision making of Garoppolo. His throws remain too scattershot. I like him
    very much but I worry the Niners are setting him up to fail. . I hope they know what they’re doing.

  8. The right and proper thing to do assuming there is room under the salary cap is to keep JG in a backup role should the new kid flounder with those rookie blues or get injured himself as the team is in at least making the playoffs mode … and for some other teams starter to go down n well their backup is crap … thus they are covered both ways and gives JG a fresh start in free agency in the off season should the new kid actually work out and all is well.

