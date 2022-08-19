Kliff Kingsbury on Ravens preseason win streak: Part of their culture, I respect that approach

Getty Images

Sunday night’s nationally televised game between the Ravens and the Cardinals won’t feature Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray and other star players from the two teams, but it will likely feature some discussion of the Ravens’ preseason winning streak.

Baltimore comes into the game with 21 straight wins in preseason games, which is an NFL record and something that the Ravens have made it clear is something that matters to them. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is well aware of both the streak and the pride the Ravens take in it.

“That’s part of their culture,” Kingsbury said, via the team’s website. “They say we’re going to win these games and help it build into the regular season. I respect that approach. Obviously, their team believes. They have one of the most successful franchises in the league. We’ll get their best shot.”

Not every member of the club is as clued in to the streak. Left tackle D.J. Humphries called it “a new fact,” but quarterback Trace McSorley used to play for Baltimore and said this week that he knows his former club will give their best effort. McSorely will be starting Sunday and added that it would be “cool” to be part of the team that ends the run.