Lauren Baxley explains her refusal to settle with Deshaun Watson: He shows no remorse

Posted by Mike Florio on August 19, 2022, 1:57 PM EDT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp
Getty Images

The NFL settled with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson despite the fact that he has shown no true remorse toward the women he allegedly (or, as determined by Judge Sue L. Robinson, actually) assaulted. All but one of the women who sued Watson have settled with him, too.

The lone holdout has explained her decision to refuse to resolve the case.

“I have rejected all settlement offers, in part because they have not included any sincere acknowledgment of remorse and wrongdoings, nor have they included any promises of rehabilitative treatment,” Lauren Baxley said in an essay for TheDailyBeast.com. “Watson still refuses to admit that he harassed and committed indecent assault against me. Any settlement offer he has made has been a dismissal of his evil actions, and I know that unless there is an authoritative intervention, he will continue his destructive behavior.”

Judge Robinson found that Watson committed non-violent sexual assault. Her decision to impose a six-game suspension arose from the distinction between non-violent and violent sexual assault.

“I will say again,” Baxley wrote, “All non-consensual sexual acts are a violence, particularly when the predator far outweighs his victims in physical stature and influential power. And inherent and unspoken threats are just as damaging to the psyche as explicit threats. I will never cease my attempts to educate on this point.”

Watson is required to submit to an evaluation and treatment, before he is reinstated. It remains to be seen how either activity will have any real benefit, if he continues to insist that he is innocent. It also remains possible that the league will decide that he has failed to comply with this aspect of the agreement, resulting in an extension of his suspension.

Permalink 27 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

27 responses to “Lauren Baxley explains her refusal to settle with Deshaun Watson: He shows no remorse

  1. Deshaun is a liar. Just admit what you did and move on. I would love to hear the opinions of his teammates that have daughters.

  5. “All non-consensual sexual acts are a violence”

    Yes. I can’t believe this actually has to be explained. The judge’s language was baffling and disgusting. There is a lot more to violence than injury, as anyone who has suffered abuse knows full well.

    Everything about the rulings on these cases stinks of privilege and a concerted effort to cover up and move on. There’s been no justice and now another wealthy abuser is being rewarded.

  6. She’s not wrong, that’s for sure, however at least a couple of the therapists went back and provided additional treatment(s).

  7. First, why this hate on the NFL over this and absolutely none for the NFLPA who was pushing for ZERO punishment? ZERO. Second, hopefully that treatment and reinstatement requires admission of wrongdoing; otherwise what good is it?

  8. Watson will never show remorse because he REALLY feels he did nothing wrong. You can’t cure that mentality, or change that person. YOU can do what you are doing,…keep his behavior in the news.

  10. She is absolutely correct. I hope the fans are as considerate to Watson as he has been to these women.

  11. NFL should extend the suspension at least two years. He says he’s a Christian? Then Deshaun should own up to his conduct.

  12. Watson is now free to deny any wrongdoing without facing consequences from the NFL. Goodell and his staff made a big PR blunder.

  13. Predators believe they’ve done nothing wrong at all, ands that’s why he’s shown zero remorse, and it’s why the chances are high he’ll be involved in another case just like these in the future. The NFL had the opportunity to do the right thing here, and any future victim of his will be including the league in their lawsuits that will surely follow any accusations of sexual misconduct. Also don’t think for a second there aren’t people planning to protest every single game he plays in down the road. I expect the Brown are going to regret this entire affair it’s not going away anytime soon, and it’s not going to end well

  14. The fact that he shows no remorse and “stands by his innocence” will not help him when he goes for his behavioral evaluation and treatment. Not unless he just tells them what they want to hear in order to be reinstated. In any case, I’m glad that this lady is standing firm on not settling. It’s a constant reminder to Watson that this is not over.

  16. “It also remains possible that the league will decide that he has failed to comply with this aspect of the agreement, resulting in an extension of his suspension”

    No way NFL is going to do anything on merit that will prolong this. They want it over. That’s why they agreed to 11 games rather than the collectively bargained full season they could have required. The only way they will revisit this is if public pressure makes it apparent that it is in THEIR (not the plaintiffs or Watson’s) best interests.

  19. kevpft says: Yes. I can’t believe this actually has to be explained. The judge’s language was baffling and disgusting. There is a lot more to violence than injury, as anyone who has suffered abuse knows full well.

    There’s an old saying that goes “Nothing’s illegal unless you get caught”. Unless you are Watson and the judge redefines the rules to say it’s not illegal even if you get caught.

  20. He needs to actually take a page out of Michael Vick’s book on how to man up and own what you did (both acts were beyond horrendous). Vick admitted he was wrong, fully accepted his punishment that included an actual prison sentence (not just a slap on the wrist 10+ game suspension). To this day Vick still volunteers his own time and effort to animal rights causes when he legally doesn’t have to. He actually shows true remorse for his actions.

    Problem here is Watson isn’t facing anything other than losing money he can afford to lose and then move on. I promise if you added a prison sentence to this he’d stand a chance of being a new man post release.

  21. What has this world come to?? A big corporation settling and allowing this guy back in just because they are afraid of the lawsuit that NFLPA could bring.
    Browns and Haslam should have never signed him. That way he’d remain the property of Texans and could just waste his time away there.
    If anyone has ANY respect for women they should cease to watch all browns games.

  23. It’s reprehensible that he even still has a job playing football. Ray Rice was violent towards one woman and was black-balled for life. Watson has sexually assaulted 20-30, maybe 40, who knows how many, and he faces absolutely no consequences.

    An 11 game suspension? Wow, that’s rough while he makes his $230 million guaranteed.

  26. Good for her! Watsons claims of innocence of any wrongdoing, after his suspension was announced, was a mocking response to her and all the other women who came forward. What a total embarassment for the NFL.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.