Logan Bruss leaves with knee injury

Posted by Charean Williams on August 19, 2022, 11:16 PM EDT
Rams offensive lineman Logan Bruss injured his knee in the second quarter of Friday’s preseason game against the Texans.

Bruss has a knee injury and will not return tonight.

He started at right guard for a second consecutive week but didn’t make it through the first half. Bruss walked off gingerly after being attended to by trainers.

Tremayne Anchrum Jr. moved over to right guard, and Chandler Brewer replaced Anchrum at left guard.

Bruss, the Rams’ first selection of the 2022 draft, is listed as Coleman Shelton‘s backup at right guard.

