Matt Corral leaves with foot injury

Panthers rookie quarterback Matt Corral was scheduled to play the second and fourth quarters with PJ Walker playing the first and third. But Corral made it through only two series in the fourth quarter.

Corral limped off the field, and he did not return with a left foot injury.

Walker returned to finish the game.

Corral had a rough night, going 9-of-15 for 58 yards. Two interceptions were dropped, and Corral took a sack. Last week, he went 1-for-9 for 11 yards.

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold were among 30 players who sat out for the Panthers on Friday night.

UPDATE 10:35 P.M. ET: Panthers coach Matt Rhule said Corral had his foot stepped on and is undergoing X-rays. Corral left the locker room wearing a boot.