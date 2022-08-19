Matt Patricia serving as the Patriots’ only play-caller tonight

Getty Images

The Football Apprentice continued Friday night in New England, but this time, the Patriots have not alternated play-callers based on the quarterback.

Offensive line coach Matt Patricia has had the duties against the Panthers despite three different quarterbacks seeing action.

In the first preseason game, Patricia and quarterbacks coach Joe Judge took turns calling the plays against the Giants. Patricia, who served as the team’s defensive coordinator from 2012-17 before leaving to becoming the Lions’ head coach, called the plays for Brian Hoyer last week before Judge took over when Bailey Zappe entered the game.

But Patricia started Friday night’s game as the play-caller for Mac Jones and kept them with Hoyer and Zappe.

Head coach Bill Belichick said last week that the dual play-callers is part of the “process” as the Patriots attempt to replace Josh McDaniels.

Jones played three series and went 4-for-8 for 61 yards as the team’s offensive struggles continued. Nelson Agholor highlighted the first half with a 45-yard catch, which set up a 2-yard touchdown run by Ty Montgomery.

Patricia continued to call the plays on the Patriots’ first possession of the second half.