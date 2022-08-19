Miles Sanders remains out with soreness, tightness in hamstring

Getty Images

Eagles running back Miles Sanders missed another practice on Friday.

Sanders was first out of practice last weekend with what the team called leg soreness, but the listing on the injury report shifted to his hamstring on Tuesday. During his Friday press conference, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said Sanders was doing better, but that there is no timetable for him to get back on the field at this point.

“You know I’ll never get into how long or anything like that or how bad. I’m not a doctor, I’m not a trainer,” Sirianni said. “We’re just being precautious with him. He had some tightness and some soreness in it. Just being precautious with him and we’ll see how it goes.”

Sirianni went on to say that there’s no extra concern about Sanders because of the time he’s missed due to injuries in past seasons, but it’s surely something they’ll keep in mind as they consider any contract extension for the 2019 second-round pick.