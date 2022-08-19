Myles Garrett returns to Browns practice

Getty Images

Myles Garrett is back in the building.

The Browns’ All-Pro defensive end has returned to the team facility for Friday’s joint practice with the Eagles, according to multiple reporters on the team’s beat. Garrett has been excused from practice to be with an ill family member.

According to Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, Garrett has been watching practice from just outside the team’s field house. The Browns also practiced with the Eagles on Thursday.

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns gave Garrett all the time he needed to be with his family and were not concerned with him missing practice time. If Garrett needs to leave the team again, they’ll understand.

Garrett has been a first-team All-Pro in each of the last two seasons. He recorded 16.0 sacks, 17 tackles for loss, and 33 quarterback hits in 2021.