Patriots’ first-string offense gets off to sluggish start vs. Panthers

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 19, 2022, 7:36 PM EDT
USA Today

Throughout training camp, questions have been raised about how the Patriots’ offense will run without longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who is now head coach of the Raiders. The Patriots’ first two offensive possessions tonight against the Panthers showed why those questions have yet to be answered satisfactorily.

The Patriots’ offense started the game with two three-and-outs, and more plays that made observers wonder just what kind of unit this offense is going to be.

Damien Harris ran for six yards on the Patriots’ first offensive play, but after that good run on first down, Mac Jones threw behind receiver DeVante Parker on second down, and Parker dropped the ball as he reached back to catch it. Jones was sacked on third down.

On the next drive the Patriots again ran on first down, with Rhamondre Stevenson gaining three yards, then had an incompletion on second down when Jones threw too high for Jakobi Meyers, and another incompletion on third down when Jones couldn’t connect with Stevenson.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has refused to name an offensive coordinator or say who is calling the plays, but former Lions head coach Matt Patricia and former Giants head coach Joe Judge appear to be the primary coaches running the offense. Neither has ever been an offensive play caller before, and until the Patriots’ first-string offense has some sustained success, those questions about this new Patriots offense will continue.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Patriots’ first-string offense gets off to sluggish start vs. Panthers

  1. Forget about who is calling the plays, worry about the players not executing. They suck so far.

  2. Buffalo will beat the brakes off them. Badly. That playoff game was just the beginning.

  3. Seeing as they don’t have a QB or any playmakers or any talented players that’s not very surprising. Never mind who is OC. Not to mention the worst defense ever in history. Not to mention that the coach is exposed as a cheating Jeff Fisher clone without Brady. Not to mention the owner is a sex criminal.

  4. And now the Patriots tossed a 50 yard deep ball the next possession. Where’s the article and hateful comments for that?

  6. I know the media is desperate for an angle here but Mac Jones was seeing his first action in preseason ahd the Patriots were without Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne, 2 of their top offensive weapons

  7. metitometin says:
    August 19, 2022 at 8:15 pm
    I know the media is desperate for an angle here but Mac Jones was seeing his first action in preseason ahd the Patriots were without Hunter Henry and Kendrick Bourne, 2 of their top offensive weapons

    12Rate This

    ————-

    Damien Harris is averaging 6ypc and they just had a 10 play 81 yard td drive.

    The trolling by the media on this topic just reeks of desperation.

  8. “Patrick says:
    August 19, 2022 at 7:57 pm
    Seeing as they don’t have a QB or any playmakers or any talented players that’s not very surprising. Never mind who is OC. Not to mention the worst defense ever in history. Not to mention that the coach is exposed as a cheating Jeff Fisher clone without Brady. Not to mention the owner is a sex criminal.”

    Wow…. the Patriots really hurt you badly, huh? Do you see them in your nightmares every time you go to sleep? Do you need a pacifier?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.