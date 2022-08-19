Pete Carroll: Damien Lewis “very, very fortunate” to avoid major injury

Getty Images

Seahawks left guard Damien Lewis was carted off the field on Thursday night with what looked like an ugly injury, but coach Pete Carroll said after the game that Lewis looks like he’s going to be OK.

“We were very, very fortunate,” Carroll said. “He had a lateral ankle sprain out of the deal. He got rolled up on and all of that, but all of the X-rays were negative. We were very, very fortunate there. He was upbeat about that, maybe surprised by the results, but we’re thrilled about it as well.”

Carroll said it’s too soon to say whether Lewis will be able to play against the Broncos in Week One, but considering how bad the injury looked, the fact that there’s even a chance he could play in Week One seems like very good news.

Lewis joined the Seahawks as a third-round draft pick in 2020 and started all 16 games as a rookie. He then started 13 games last year, and the Seahawks have him penciled in as a starter this year as well.