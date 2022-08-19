Spencer Brown carted to the training room with ankle injury

Getty Images

Panthers running back Spencer Brown was injured in the second half of Friday’s preseason game in New England.

Brown was carted to the training room with an ankle injury, Darin Gantt of the team website reports. The Panthers list him as questionable to return.

He has three carries for 8 yards and two catches for 10 yards.

Brown, who saw action in Week 17 last season after spending the year on the practice squad, is listed behind Christian McCaffrey, D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard on the depth chart.

The Panthers have ruled out safety Juston Burris (ribs) and defensive end Amare Barno (hamstring).