Posted by Josh Alper on August 19, 2022, 10:24 AM EDT
Injuries to CeeDee Lamb and Noah Brown have added to an already long list of questions about the Cowboys receiving corps heading into the 2022 season, but they don’t have any questions about their quarterback.

That’s a big change from where Dak Prescott was last year. He was looking for a contract after fracturing his ankle when the offseason began and then dealt with a muscle strain in his right shoulder when he got to training camp, but things were much calmer for Prescott this year and that appears to have paid off for him.

Prescott’s been able to focus on football exclusively and Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones says that’s resulted in his best summer as a pro.

“I thought he’s had his best camp that I’ve seen him have since he’s been a Cowboy,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Velocity, his accuracy, the whole thing. Obviously, as the quarterbacks get older, they get better. The good ones do. They get better every year. There’s no question in my mind, I think he’s had his best training camp he’s ever had.”

Prescott can’t do anything to improve the health of the receivers, but strong play from him would make whoever is available look a lot better and it will be crucial to any hopes the Cowboys have of repeating as division champs.

6 responses to "Stephen Jones: Dak Prescott's had his best training camp

  2. “I thought he’s had his best camp that I’ve seen him have since he’s been a Cowboy,” Jones said, via Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News. “Velocity, his accuracy, the whole thing. Obviously, as the quarterbacks get older, they get better. The good ones do. They get better every year.”

    There you have it in a nutshell, the number one reason your Dallas Cowboys haven’t been able to build a championship team since Jimmy left: the bean-counters (ie, Jones & Jones) think they’re the football guys & love to dispense their football knowledge.

    If only they had a DO YOUR Job mantra in Dallas, eh?

  5. so this guy is going to follow in jerrys footprints and be the voice of the team rather than the coach or other professionals he hires. welcome to 27 more years of the same cowboy fans….

    appears he likes the sound of his own voice as much as daddy. keep on growing the value of the franchise boys. the rest of the league is happy when the cowboys are rich and mediocre.

  6. When everyone is healthy, the Cowboys certainly have the talent to do great things. Dak is capable, to be sure, but somehow, it seems like they manage to screw it up every year. Just look back to the very last play of last year. Does it get more boneheaded? Poor decision-making and clock management cost them the season. Those are the kinds of things that need to seriously be cleaned up, and then maybe Dak and the Cowboys can live up to the expectations of not only ownership, but the fans especially.

