Posted by Myles Simmons on August 19, 2022, 4:02 PM EDT
Todd Bowles is attempting to put the proverbial toothpaste back in the tube.

A day after saying there’s no firm date for quarterback Tom Brady‘s return to the team from his training camp hiatus, the Buccaneers head coach has changed his tune.

“I know exactly when Tom is coming back, and I’ve consistently said it would be sometime after the Titans game,” Bowles said on Friday, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times.

But Bowles still did not reveal exactly when that is.

Bowles also slightly paraphrased Alfred E. Neuman when attempting to quell fears that Brady might retire once again.

“Do I look worried?” Bowles said, with Stroud noting the coach’s broad smile. “I’m not worried, so I don’t know why anyone else would be worried.”

Bowles had said on Thursday that there was “no definitive date for me. … We’ll keep in touch and find out,” when referring to Brady’s absence.

Bowles still did not disclose why Brady has been away from the team since last Thursday, though he did note that he’s being vague because something unforeseen could delay Brady’s return. The Buccaneers have said since last week that Brady’s absence was pre-planned.

Stroud has also previously reported that Brady’s absence has nothing to do with the health of the quarterback or any of his family members.

The Buccaneers take on the Titans for their second preseason game on Saturday.

20 responses to “Todd Bowles: I know exactly when Tom Brady is coming back

  1. Bowles was out of his depth his first time around as an NFL HC and I see no indication that has changed in Tampa.

  2. Pretty convincing argument on Reddit that he’s off filming The Masked Singer since their recording dates line up with his absence and he does have a future job on the same Fox network.

  7. Please retire for good Tommy we are all tired of you please don’t act like Farve and ruin your legacy.

  11. Lol no..no he doesn’t. Just yesterday he had no clue. He’s trying to save face.

  12. Monumentally undeserved hubris on the part of Bowles. At least win something before dripping arrogance.

  13. Actually, Todd, you fave never moves, so no, you don’t like worried. You also don’t come off like a leader of a team either.

    This is going to blow up spectacularly.

  14. If you know exactly, then say so and end the suspense.

    But you can’t, can you…

  15. Hard to imagine it would be oversea some business venture as you’d think he’d have people for that considering he’s in the middle of training camp. He’s having to adhere to someone else’s schedule so if it’s really for some singing teevee show that just shows the GOAT can get away with doing pretty much anything he wants…

  16. Rough translation: we’re working on a new deal to bring Gronk back for one more year

  18. As soon as Brady announced his retirement, he probably had dozens of people asking him to do things. Chances are he committed to something that now conflicts with some of camp, but the Bucs agreed that was OK when they negotiated his return. And possibly it’s something that needs to be kept confidential for some period of time. Usually the simplest answer is the right one.

    This Masked Singer theory is pretty funny, and I guess you don’t actually have to sing well to do the show–based on past people like Joe Buck, Gronk.

    Yeah you said the Exact same thing 2 years ago, oh your were wrong then too

