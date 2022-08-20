Aaron Stinnie carted off with knee injury

Getty Images

The Buccaneers haven’t had any luck with their interior offensive line since the 2021 season ended. They lost both starting guards in the offseason as Ali Marpet retired and Alex Cappa signed with the Bengals.

Center Ryan Jensen injured his knee in training camp and could miss the entire season.

On Saturday night, Aaron Stinnie, who is listed as the starter at left guard on the team’s depth chart, was carted off the field. The Bucs ruled out Stinnie with a knee injury.

Stinnie started the game at right guard and moved to left guard to start the second half. Luke Goedeke started at left guard with Robert Hainsey at center.

With 3:40 left in the third quarter, Ke'Shawn Vaughn ran behind Stinnie but rolled up onto the back of the guard’s left leg. Stinnie immediately grabbed his knee.

He could not put any weight on his left leg as he was helped onto the cart, and Stinnie shook his head in frustration as he was taken to the training room for X-rays.