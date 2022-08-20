Davis Mills: “Shocking the world” is about having “full confidence”

Getty Images

Texans quarterback Davis Mills recently shocked the world by claiming that the team will shock the world.

The explanation is far less shocking.

As coach Lovie Smith put it earlier in the week, Mills is simply projecting confidence that the team won’t be as bad as it’s been. And it’s been bad.

Mills was asked after playing a half against the Rams on Friday night to talk about his “shock the world” remark.

“I don’t think I need to elaborate too much on it,” Mills told reporters. “I don’t think the media nationally has given the Houston Texans a lot of attention. I think we know better than anyone else in the building. I mean, our guys have full confidence in what we’re capable of and we’re excited to get rolling with this season.”

The Texans definitely are overlooked. In a conference chock full of contenders, the Texans aren’t one of them. For good reason.

“I mean, previous records,” Mills said when asked why e thinks the team doesn’t get much attention. “We only won four football games last year, so obviously we want to come back and do a lot better than that this year.”

Getting a pair of preseason victories has helped build some confidence.

“Our goal every week when we’re playing against another team, we want to get the win at the end of the game,” Mills said. “And when we put all those things together, especially when Jeff [Driskel] is leading the team down last second drives both weeks, it’s exciting. We feel like we’re putting together full team games. Everyone’s excited that we’re doing that as a full team and we’re getting the wins.”

Winning in August won’t get the Texans any more national attention. They need to win when it counts. If they do, people will notice.